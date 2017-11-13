UIL Volleyball Pairings

UIL Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

AUSTIN, TX — The 2017 UIL Volleyball State Championships will be Wednesday-Saturday, November 15-18, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Pairings:

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Conference 1A Semifinals

1 p.m. –Trinidad (26-10) vs. Blum (32-15)

3 p.m. –Bronte (28-12) vs. D’Hanis (28-13)

Conference 2A Semifinals

5 p.m. – Crawford (44-7) vs. Archer City (27-13)

7 p.m. – Iola (38-2) vs. Burton (31-11)

Thursday, Nov. 16

Conference 3A Semifinals

11 a.m. – Boyd (38-7) vs. Goliad (33-9)

1 p.m. – Callisburg (41-3) vs. East Bernard (26-14)

3 p.m. – Conference 1A Final

5:30 p.m. – Conference 2A Final

Conference 4A Semifinal

7:30 p.m. – Glen Rose (48-1) vs. Argyle (26-18)

Friday, Nov. 17

Conference 4A Semifinal

11 a.m. – Needville (39-6) vs. Liberty Hill (36-13)

Conference 5A Semifinals

1 p.m. – Leander Rouse (49-3) vs. Aledo (37-13)

3 p.m. – Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway (43-4) vs. Prosper (44-6)

Conference 6A Semifinals

5 p.m. – Conroe The Woodlands (38-2) vs. Lewisville Hebron (39-7)

7 p.m. – Northside O’Connor (45-4) vs. Katy Seven Lakes (26-7)

Saturday, Nov. 18

Finals

11 a.m. – Conference 3A Final

1:30 p.m. – Conference 4A Final

4 p.m. – Conference 5A Final

6:30 p.m. – Conference 6A Final