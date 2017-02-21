UIL Wrestling State Championship Information

The 2017 UIL Wrestling State Championships will be held February 24-25 at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas.

Conference 5A and 6A boys matches will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday and 5A and 6A girls matches start at 11:30 a.m. Matches on Saturday starts at 8:30 a.m. with Conference 5A and 6A boys. Conference 5A and 6A girls are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The Parade of Champions will begin at 4:30 p.m. and all championships matches will follow. A wrestling schedule and participant list are on the UIL website: www.uiltexas.org/wrestling/state.

Tickets: The doors will open one hour before the beginning of wrestling each day. All seating is general admission. Ticket prices: Adults $12.00 and Students $7.00 per day; All-Tournament Pass $20.00.

Live Webcast: NFHS Network will provide a live webcast of the UIL Wrestling State Tournament on Feb. 24-25 at the Berry Center. Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend matches can watch all matches of the UIL Wrestling State Tournament live online with a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil. Subscribers can also watch on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android devices.