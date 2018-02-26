UIL Young Filmmakers Festival Information

AUSTIN, TX – The 2018 UIL Young Filmmakers Festival takes place Wednesday at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin.

Students at UIL member schools submitted original works of the film within four categories: Digital Animation, Documentary, Narrative, and Traditional Animation. They scored the movies by a panel of judges based on originality, cinematic storytelling, and technical execution. The top six films in each category, screened at the festival, and judges will then rank them first through fifth place.

Schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Session 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Digital Animation (Division 1)

1. Art Cast – Bishop HS

2. Milo, the Bug Boy – Lampasas HS

3. Miscommunication – Rogers HS

4. Monster of the West – Christoval HS

5. Montherme – Lampasas HS

6. Until Next Time – Caddo Mills HS

Digital Animation (Division 2)

1. Annalise’s Lessons – Boerne Champion HS

2. Francis – Mission Veterans Memorial HS

3. High Score – Fort Bend Bush HS

4. Pursuit 21XX – Allen HS

5. SONA – Fort Bend Clements HS

6. The Keeper of the Temple of Knowledge – Humble Atascocita HS

Documentary (Division 1)

1. Blackspot – Hudson HS

2. Further – Celina HS

3. Luke Chacko: The Little Kid with a Big Voice – Uplift Summit International Prep. HS

4. Mustang Strong – Argyle HS

5. The People’s Car – Salado HS

6. This is Harvey – Sabine Pass HS

Documentary (Division 2)

1. “Z” The Man Behind the Magic – PSJA North HS

2. Stuffed – Royse City HS

3. CCISD Strong – League City Clear Springs HS

4. 33rd Annual Helping Hands of Hope – La Joya HS

5. Symphony! The Art of Music – Little Elm HS

6. Home – A Place with No Boundaries – PSJA North HS

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Session 2 – 7:00 p.m.

Narrative (Division 1)

1. 5 – Salado HS

2. The Story of Louis Venitole – Lago Vista HS

3. Vigilante Justice – Liberty Hill HS

4. When a Tree Falls – Axtell HS

5. Wishful Thinking – Wimberley HS

6. Blank Eyes – Salado HS

Narrative (Division 2)

1. Blossom – Allen HS

2. Breach: Memory – PSJA Southwest

3. Call Me Back – Belton HS

4. Keystroke – Plano West HS

5. Phenomena – Deer Park HS

6. Deaf/Mute – PSJA Southwest HS

Traditional Animation (Division 1)

1. A Purpose – Sabine Pass HS

2.

Purple – Lago Vista HS

3. The Golem – Nocona HS

4. Rubbernose – Holliday HS

5. Teleporting Madness – Celina HS

6. Game of Emotions – Nocona HS

Traditional Animation (Division 2)

1. Better – Laredo Alexander HS

2. Daydream – Humble Atascocita HS

3. Spectral – El Paso Parkland HS

4. Sunflowers – Austin Ann Richards HS

5. Walk Again – Mesquite Horn HS

6. When It Rains – Austin Ann Richards School

Admission to the festival is FREE.

More information can be found here: http://www.uiltexas.org/film