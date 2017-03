A 48 year old Sulphur Springs man was arrested by SCU officers on two warrants for Cruelty to Animals. When the warrant was served on Juan Manuel Rodriguez-Aguilera, a large quantity of methamphetamine and a digital scale were found in plain sight. His charges include cruelty to livestock and non-livestock animals and drug offenses. His total bonds were set at $52,000. Bond was denied on an immigration hold.