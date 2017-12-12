Unemployment Insurance Rates Decrease

Average Unemployment Insurance Tax Rates Decrease for Texas Employers

12/12/2017 11:05 AM CST

With the continued positive economic growth in Texas, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) today announced the average Unemployment Insurance (UI) tax rate for all employers would be 1.37 percent for Calendar Year (CY) 2018, dropping from 1.64 percent in CY 2017 to its lowest point since 2009. The average tax rate for experience-rated employers is 1.20 percent for CY 2018 and is down from 1.51 percent in CY 2017.