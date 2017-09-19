UNITED WAY OF LAMAR COUNTY 2018 CAMPAIGN OFF TO A GREAT START

-This year the United Way of Lamar County launched a Eat-Play-Live kickoff event for the 2018 Annual Campaign. Nearly $4,000 was raised during the week of September 3rd-9th.

Participating restaurants included Sonic Drive In, Chilli’s Bar & Grill, Big Daddy’s, Casa Del Mare, Daylight Donuts, Paris Coffee, Perry’s Off the Square and Wingstop.

The event also included a “Food Truck Wars” with nine local food trucks participating. The food truck that raised the most money for the United Way was Burgerland with a $1000 donation.

United Way Executive Director Jenny Wilson said, “We are so excited about the turnout we had for the first Eat-Play-Live Campaign Kick Off! I want to thank all the participating restaurants and food trucks. We are asking everyone in the community to help us achieve our campaign goal and give to the United Way of Lamar County.”

November 3rd with a goal of raising over $500,000 to allocate to 23 Partner Agencies. The first Report Out Meeting is Friday, September 22nd at 9am at the RRV Down Syndrome Society REACH Center at The United Way 2018 Campaign runs throughwith a goal of raising over $500,000 to allocate to 23 Partner Agencies. The first Report Out Meeting isat the RRV Down Syndrome Society REACH Center at 505 Lamar Avenue