UNITED WAY OF LAMAR COUNTY 2018 CAMPAIGN PROGRESS

(PARIS, Texas)— The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) announced today that the 2018 Campaign is at 44% of its goal.

Jenny Wilson, Executive Director, stated “The Campaign is doing great thanks to our great Campaign Chair Robin Kennedy, our division chairs, our partner agencies and the support of this incredibly generous community that we live. We are fully confident that we will meet our goal of raising $500,000, which we allocated to 23 partner agencies right here in Lamar County.”

Last week, UWLC held the annual “Business Blitz” at the Gibraltar Hotel. Several volunteers worked the phones calling on local businesses urging them to send in their campaign pledges and donations. Wilson explained, “We raised over $7000 in pledges in just two hours. We also held an auction for a one-day rental of the Gibraltar Hotel which raised another $1500. I would like to thank the volunteers who made the calls and Harrison, Walker and Harper for the Gibraltar Hotel.”

As of today, the Campaign has $221,479 in donations and pledges. That is 44% of the $500,000 goal. The final Report Out Meeting of the 2018 Campaign is on Friday, November 3 at Lamar County Human Resources Council (Meals on Wheels), located at 1275 NW 19th Street. All are invited to hear the report on the total amount of funds raised for Lamar County agencies.

The United Way of Lamar County supports its partner agencies that provide programs and services that focus on the three main pillars of education, financial stability, and health.

To make a donation or pledge call 903-784-6642 or mail into United Way of Lamar County, PO BOX 1, Paris, TX 75461. To see a complete list of the 23 partner agencies and programs and services they offer, visit www.lamarcountyuw.org.