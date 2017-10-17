United Way Of Lamar County Has Free Prescription Discount Cards

The United Way of Lamar County announced today that the FREE PRESCRIPTION DISCOUNT CARD is now available to all residents living in Lamar County.

The prescription discount cards are part of a program called FamilyWize which partners with United Ways nationwide. The FamilyWize program is free, has no eligibility requirements and gives families and individuals access to their medications at an affordable cost.

FamilyWize is one of the longest-running prescription savings programs in the country and is accepted at more than 60,000 pharmacies nationwide, covering all FDA-approved prescription medications.

“FamilyWize has helped over 10 million Americans live healthier lives by saving them more than $1 billion on life-saving drugs,” said Dan Barnes, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder at FamilyWize.

Jenny Wilson, Executive Director of Lamar County, adds “The cards are available to anyone regardless of income level or if they are already covered by insurance. We have cards in both English and Spanish.”

The free FamilyWize card can be picked up at the United Way of Lamar County office located at 2340 Lamar Avenue. The free prescription cards will also be available at the United Way partner agencies.

By showing their FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card to the pharmacist upon pick-up, consumers can then save on these medications. Smartphone users can also download the FamilyWize mobile app at the iOS App Store and Google Play.

For more information call the United Way office at 903-784-6642.