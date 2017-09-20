Upcoming Events Around Paris

Farmers and Artisan Market – Market Square Paris Saturday 8:00 am until 1:00 pm

The Bonds That Form In A Duck Blind Are The Friendships That Last A Lifetime. The Mission Of Ducks Unlimited Is To Conserve Waterfowl Habitats For Generations To Come. Join Ducks Unlimited Thursday, September 21 for their Annual Banquet At The Elks Lodge. The doors open at 5:30, dinner is at 7:00. Door Prizes, Auction Items, and lots of fun and other hunters. Call Mike Endsley at 903-784- 2333 for tickets and more information. The Ducks Unlimited Banquet is Thursday, September 21 at the Elks Lodge.

The musical “Oliver” presented by Paris Community Theatre happening the weekends of September 29 and October 5. Showtimes and information at pct onstage dot com.

The Honey Grove Chamber Of Commerce Invites You To The Annual Davy Crockett Festival. Saturday, September 30. This year is going to be bigger and better, with a Pancake Breakfast starting at 7:00 am. The 5K run starts at 8:00 am. Then all day around the square you have the Mutt Strut, on the street performers, more live music, and many more vendors with special deals. It all happens in downtown Honey Grove.

Friday night October 6 at 7:30 pm the North Lamar Education Foundation presents comedian John Felts at the North Lamar High School Auditorium. It’s comedy for audiences seeking good humor and good taste. Opening for Felts will be Christian band Eat, Sleep, Breathe. Preferred seating tickets are $40, General Admission tickets are $30. Tickets sold at any North Lamar campus office. Food is provided by Burgerland and included in ticket price. Proceeds benefit North Lamar Education Foundation.

Neal McCoy will perform a benefit concert at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Saturday, October 7 at Drake’s Party Barn 6090 US 271 Powderly. That is six miles north of Paris. Tickets available now on their website rrvvm.com.

This year they are offering reserved seating for a VIP table of eight. General Admission is $50/VIP Table for eight is $500. Price includes burgers and beverages!

Paris Oktoberfest October 6 and 7 at the Gibraltar Hotel Grounds downtown Paris. Some of the best authentic German and Texan food around! Great Live Music featuring Brave Combo, Das Ist Lustig and more. Libations, shopping, and vendors from all over the region make for family fun! More info at Paris Oktoberfest dot com.

Cruisin On the Plaza Friday night October 6 downtown on the Plaza from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Enjoy viewing and visiting with proud owners of Antique, vintage and refurbished automobiles.