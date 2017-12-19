Upcoming Streaming Releases – January 2018

Netflix
January 1st
- 10,000 B.C.
- 30 Days of Night
- Age Of Shadows
- AlphaGo
- America’s Sweethearts
- Apollo 13
- Batman
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Begins
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Caddyshack
- Chef & My Fridge: 2017
- Defiance
- Definitely, Maybe
- Eastsiders, season 3
- Furry Vengeance
- Glacé, season 1
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- King Kong
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- License to Wed
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love Actually
- Lovesick, season 3
- Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
- Marie Antoinette
- Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
- Midnight in Paris
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- National Treasure
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
- Stardust
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The First Time
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Italian Job
- The Lovely Bones
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Truman Show
- The Vault
- Training Day
- Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
- Troy
- Wedding Crashers
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
January 2nd
- Mustang Island
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Rent
January 5th
- Before I Wake
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
- Devilman Crybaby, season 1
- Rotten
January 6th
- Episodes, seasons 1-5
January 8th
- The Conjuring
January 10th
- 47 Meters Down
- Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- In The Deep
January 12th
- Colony, season 2
- Disjointed: Part 2
- Somebody Feed Phil
- The Man Who Would Be Polka King
- The Polka King
- Tom Segura: Disgraceful
January 14th
- Wild Hogs
January 15th
- 2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
- Rehenes
- Unrest
January 16th
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Katt Williams: Great America
- Rita, season 4
January 17th
- Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show
- Friday Night Tykes, season 4
January 18th
- Bad Day for the Cut
- Tiempos de guerra, season 1
January 19th
- Drug Lords, season 1
- Grace and Frankie, season 4
- The Open House
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, season 1
January 23rd
- Todd Glass: Act Happy
January 24th
- Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así
January 25th
- Acts of Vengeance
January 26th
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture
- Dirty Money
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
- Llama Llama, season 1
- One Day at a Time, season 2
- Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots, season 6
- Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar
January 28th
- El Ministerio del Tiempo, seasons 1-3
January 29th
- The Force
January 30th
- Babylon Berlin, seasons 1-2
- Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
- Retribution, season 1
January 31st
- Cars 3
Leaving Netflix
January 1st
- Chicago
- Daddy Day Care
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Dressed to Kill
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Forrest Gump
- Four Brothers
- Free Willy
- Grease
- Gremlins
- I Am Sam
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
- License to Drive
- Made of Honor
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
- Pokémon: Indigo League, season 1
- Pokémon: XY, seasons 1-2
- Police Academy
- Pulp Fiction
- Requiem for a Dream
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw VI
- Saw: The Final Chapter
- Someone Like You
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
- The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
- The Man with One Red Shoe
- The Manhattan Project
- The Mighty Ducks
- The Parent Trap
- The Secret Garden
- The Switch
- Three Coins in the Fountain
- White Chicks
- Young Mr. Lincoln
January 3rd
- VHS
January 4th
- Lost, seasons 1-6
January 5th
- Fantasia
- Fantasia 2000
- The Host
January 15th
- Sirens, seasons 1-2
January 30th
- Futurama, seasons 7-10
Hulu
Jan. 1
- American Pickers, complete season 14 (History)
- Ancient Impossible, complete season 1 (History)
- Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics, complete seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)
- Beat Bobby Flay, complete seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)
- Best of Man v. Food, complete season 1 (Travel Channel)
- Breaking Borders, complete season 1 (Travel Channel)
- Brother vs. Brother, complete seasons 1 & 2 (HGTV)
- Cold Case Files (Reboot), complete season 1 (A&E)
- Container Homes, complete season 1 (HGTV)
- Counting Cars, complete season 6 (History)
- Cupcake Wars, complete season 8 (Food Network)
- Cutthroat Kitchen, complete season 7 (Food Network)
- Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, complete season 22 (Food Network)
- Duck Dynasty, complete seasons 10 & 11 (A&E)
- Flea Market Flip, complete season 3 (HGTV)
- Flip or Flop, complete season 5 (HGTV)
- Food Network Star, complete season 12 (Food Network)
- Ghost Adventures, complete season 11 (Travel Channel)
- Great Food Truck Race, complete season 7 (Food Network)
- Mountain Men, complete seasons 1-6 (History)
- Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan, complete seasons 1 & 2 (Travel Channel)
- 10 to Midnight (1983)
- A League of Their Own (1992)
- All Is Lost (2013)
- American Ninja (1985)
- Anger Management (2003)
- Art of the Prank (2015)
- Assassination (1987)
- Avenging Force (1986)
- Babel (2006)
- Baby Mama’s Club (2010)
- Beyond the Sea (2004)
- Bloodsport (1988)
- Big Driver (2014)
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
- Black Rain (1989)
- Bolero (1984)
- Brothers (2009)
- Burning Blue (2014)
- But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)
- Capote (2005)
- Cold Mountain (2003)
- Coming Soon (1999)
- Cool World (1992)
- Cross Bronx (2004)
- Cube (1998)
- Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)
- Cube Zero (2005)
- Daddy Day Care (2003)
- Dangerous Curves (1989)
- Down in the Delta (1998)
- Drop Dead Sexy (2006)
- Evolution (2001)
- Excess Baggage (1997)
- Flawless (1999)
- Frailty (2001)
- Freedom Writers (2007)
- Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College (1991)
- Green Street Hooligans Underground (2005)
- Grizzly Man (2005)
- Hamlet (1990)
- Hercules in New York (1970)
- Highway (2012)
- Horsemen (2009)
- Hot Rod (2007)
- Hustle & Flow (2005)
- I Spy (2002)
- Invaders from Mars (1986)
- Invasion U.S.A. (1985)
- Ironweed (1987)
- Kill the Irishman (2011)
- Liz & Dick (2012)
- Look Who’s Talking (1989)
- Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
- Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
- Love & Death (1975)
- Love Story (1970)
- Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)
- Mona Lisa Smile (2003)
- Murphy’s Law (1986)
- My Boss’s Daughter (2003)
- Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)
- Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)
- Ninja III: The Domination (1984)
- P.O.W. The Escape (1986)
- P2 (2007)
- Paper Heart (2009)
- Platoon Leader (1988)
- Pretty Bird (2008)
- Primitive (2011)
- Punch Drunk Love (2002)
- Requiem for a Dream (2000)
- Reservoir Dogs (1992)
- Revenge of the Ninja (1983)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Richard the Lionheart (2013)
- Saturday Night Fever (1977)
- Secretary (2002)
- Shirley Valentine (1989)
- Show of Force (1990)
- Six Degrees of Separation (1993)
- Sliding Doors (1998)
- Songcatcher (2000)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Step into Liquid (2003)
- Street Smart (1987)
- Subspecies (1991)
- Subspecies 2 (1993)
- Subspecies 3 (1994)
- Subspecies 4 (1998)
- Subspecies 5 (2017)
- Sunshine Cleaning (2008)
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1998)
- The Fourth War (1990)
- The Future (2011)
- The Karate Kid (1984)
- The Karate Kid: Part II (1986)
- The Karate Kid III (1989)
- The Next Karate Kid (1994)
- The Perfect Weapon (1991)
- The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
- The Pom Pom Girls (1976)
- The Presidio (1988)
- The Wraith (1987)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- Total Recall (1990)
- Two Family House (2000)
- Uncommon Valor (1983)
- War (2007)
- Witless Protection (2008)
- Words and Pictures (2013)
- Zodiac (2007)
Jan. 2
- The Bachelor, season 22 premiere (ABC)
- Better Late Than Never, season 2 premiere (NBC)
- The Wall, season 2 midseason premiere (NBC)
- Cruel and Unusual (2017)
Jan. 3
- Chicago Med, season 3 midseason premiere (NBC)
- LA to Vegas, series premiere (FOX)
- Lethal Weapon, season 2 midseason premiere (FOX)
- The Mick, season 2 midseason premiere (FOX)
- The Game Changer (2017)
Jan. 4
- 9-1-1, series premiere (FOX)
- Chicago P.D., season 5 midseason premiere (NBC)
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, season 19 midseason premiere (NBC)
- Match Game, season 3 premiere (ABC)
- The X-Files, season 11 premiere (FOX)
Jan. 5
- Chicago Fire, season 6 midseason premiere (NBC)
- The Detectorists, complete season 2 (Digital Rights Group)
- The Four, series premiere (FOX)
- The Good Place, season 2 midseason premiere (NBC)
- Great News, season 2 midseason premiere (NBC)
- Nashville, season 6 premiere (CMT)
- Superstore, season 3 midseason premiere (NBC)
- Will & Grace, season 9 midseason premiere (NBC)
- The Devil’s Double (2011)
Jan. 6
- Child Support, series premiere (ABC)
- Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017)
Jan. 7
- Yakuza Apocalypse (2015)
Jan. 8
- Bob’s Burgers, season 8 midseason premiere (FOX)
- Family Guy, season 15 midseason premiere (FOX)
- Ghosted, season 1 midseason premiere (FOX)
- The Last Man on Earth, season 4 midseason premiere (FOX)
- The Simpsons, season 29 midseason premiere (FOX)
- Frank (2014)
Jan. 9
- The Brave, season 1 midseason premiere (NBC)
Jan. 10
- This Is Us, season 2 midseason premiere (NBC)
Jan. 11
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, complete season 5 (Nickelodeon)
- These Final Hours (2013)
Jan. 12
- Blindspot, season 3 midseason premiere (NBC)
- False Flag, complete season 1 (Keshet)
- Homeland, complete season 5 (Showtime)
Jan. 13
- Taken, season 2 premiere (NBC)
- XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2016)
Jan. 15
- 12 O’Clock Boys (2013)
- The Alchemist Cookbook (2016)
- Are We Done Yet? (2007)
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- Advanced Style (2014)
- Afterimage (2016)
- Bending Steel (2013)
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)
- Coherence (2013)
- The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)
- Dogs on the Inside (2014)
- Meek’s Cutoff (2010)
- Polina (2016)
- Polytechnique (2009)
- The Queen (2006)
- Sex Guaranteed (2017)
- Soul on a String (2016)
- We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)
- Wendy & Lucy (2008)
Jan. 17
- The Path, season 3 premiere (Hulu Original)
Jan. 18
- Barista (2015)
Jan. 19
- Grey’s Anatomy, season 14 midseason premiere (ABC)
- How to Get Away with Murder, season 4 midseason premiere (ABC)
- Scandal, season 7 midseason premiere (ABC)
- My Best Friend (2016)
Jan. 21
- School Life (2017)
Jan. 22
- The Resident, series premiere (FOX)
- Espionage Tonight (2017)
- Ingrid Goes West (2017)
Jan. 24
- Detroit (2018)
Jan. 25
- Sword of Vengeance (2015)
Jan. 27
- Crash Pad (2017)
Jan. 29
- Beside Bowie (2017)
Jan. 30
- Fear the Walking Dead, complete season 3 (AMC)
- Uncle Grandpa, complete season 5 (Cartoon Network)
Jan. 31
- All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)
- All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)
Leaving Hulu, January 2018
January 31
- Alfie (2004)
- Amelie (2001)
- Barbarella (1968)
- Beowulf (2007)
- Bound (1996)
- Brother Bear (2003)
- Celtic Pride (1996)
- Chilly Christmas (2012)
- Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
- Corky Romano (2001)
- Dead Man on Campus (1998)
- Deuces Wild (2002)
- Double Take (2001)
- Ella Enchanted (2004)
- Extract (2009)
- Hot Pursuit (1987)
- Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
- Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)
- Kazaam (1996)
- Maid in Manhattan (2002)
- Man of the House (2005)
- Mean Creek (2004)
- Men in Black (1997)
- Moonlight Mile (2002)
- Nixon (1995)
- Out Cold (2001)
- Outside Providence (1999)
- Penelope (2008)
- Permanent Midnight (1998)
- Philadelphia (1993)
- Pinocchio (2002)
- Pumpkin (2002)
- Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002)
- Shaolin Soccer (2001)
- Shirley Valentine (1989)
- Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
- Split Decisions (1988)
- Summer’s Moon (2009)
- Treasure Planet (2002)
- Unforgettable (1996)
- What’s The Worst That Can Happen (2001)
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)
Amazon Prime
TV
Jan. 1
Doctor Who (Season 10)
The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish (Amazon Original)
Jan. 6
Grimm (Season 6)
Jan. 9
Tennison (Season 1)
Jan. 16
My Mother & Other Strangers
Jan. 19
Just Add Magic (Amazon Original)
Jan. 30
Grantchester (Season 3)
Remember Me
MOVIES
Jan. 1
All is Lost
American Ninja
Assassination
Avenging Force
Babel
Baby Mama’s Club
Black Rain
Brothers
Burning Blue
But I’m a Cheerleader
Capote
Coming Soon
Cool World
Cross Bronx
Dangerous Curves
Drop Dead Sexy
Evolution
Flawless
Freedom Writers
Hamlet
Highway
Horsemen
Hustle & Flow
Invaders from Mars
Love and Death
Love Story
Murphy’s Law
Platoon Leader
Pretty Bird
Primitive
Requiem for a Dream
Reservoir Dogs
Revenge of the Ninja
Revolutionary Road
Richard the Lionheart
Show of Force
Six Degrees of Separation
Step Into Liquid
Street Smart
The Perfect Weapon
The Presidio
The Wraith
Thelma & Louise
Uncommon Valor
Words and Pictures
Zodiac
Jan. 5
The Devil’s Double
Jan. 7
A Ghost Story
Jan. 17
The Midwife
Jan. 31
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
New on Amazon Video
TV
Jan. 23
The Alienist
MOVIES
Jan. 2
Geostorm
New on Amazon Channels
TV
Jan. 7
The CHI Season 1 (Showtime)
Jan. 14
Divorce Season 2 (HBO)
Crashing Season 2 (HBO)
Jan. 15
Victoria Season 2 (PBS Masterpiece)
Detectorists Season 3 (Acorn TV)
Jan. 19
High Maintenance Season 2 (HBO)
Jan. 21
Counterpart Season 1 (STARZ)
Jan. 28
Shameless Season 8 (Showtime)
MOVIES
Jan. 1
Harry Potter Series
Jan. 19
Bill Maher