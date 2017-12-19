Upcoming Streaming Releases – January 2018

Netflix

January 1st

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders, season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glacé, season 1

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick, season 3

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

January 2nd

Mustang Island

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

January 5th

Before I Wake

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Devilman Crybaby, season 1

Rotten

January 6th

Episodes, seasons 1-5

January 8th

The Conjuring

January 10th

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In The Deep

January 12th

Colony, season 2

Disjointed: Part 2

Somebody Feed Phil

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

January 14th

Wild Hogs

January 15th

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

January 16th

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America

Rita, season 4

January 17th

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show

Friday Night Tykes, season 4

January 18th

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra, season 1

January 19th

Drug Lords, season 1

Grace and Frankie, season 4

The Open House

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, season 1

January 23rd

Todd Glass: Act Happy

January 24th

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

January 25th

Acts of Vengeance

January 26th

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Dirty Money

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

Llama Llama, season 1

One Day at a Time, season 2

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

The Adventures of Puss in Boots, season 6

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

January 28th

El Ministerio del Tiempo, seasons 1-3

January 29th

The Force

January 30th

Babylon Berlin, seasons 1-2

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution, season 1

January 31st

Cars 3

Leaving Netflix

January 1st

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Grease

Gremlins

I Am Sam

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

License to Drive

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon: Indigo League, season 1

Pokémon: XY, seasons 1-2

Police Academy

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw: The Final Chapter

Someone Like You

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

The Man with One Red Shoe

The Manhattan Project

The Mighty Ducks

The Parent Trap

The Secret Garden

The Switch

Three Coins in the Fountain

White Chicks

Young Mr. Lincoln

January 3rd

VHS

January 4th

Lost, seasons 1-6

January 5th

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Host

January 15th

Sirens, seasons 1-2

January 30th

Futurama, seasons 7-10

Hulu

Jan. 1

American Pickers, complete season 14 (History)

Ancient Impossible, complete season 1 (History)

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics, complete seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Beat Bobby Flay, complete seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best of Man v. Food, complete season 1 (Travel Channel)

Breaking Borders, complete season 1 (Travel Channel)

Brother vs. Brother, complete seasons 1 & 2 (HGTV)

Cold Case Files (Reboot), complete season 1 (A&E)

Container Homes, complete season 1 (HGTV)

Counting Cars, complete season 6 (History)

Cupcake Wars, complete season 8 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen, complete season 7 (Food Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, complete season 22 (Food Network)

Duck Dynasty, complete seasons 10 & 11 (A&E)

Flea Market Flip, complete season 3 (HGTV)

Flip or Flop, complete season 5 (HGTV)

Food Network Star, complete season 12 (Food Network)

Ghost Adventures, complete season 11 (Travel Channel)

Great Food Truck Race, complete season 7 (Food Network)

Mountain Men, complete seasons 1-6 (History)

Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan, complete seasons 1 & 2 (Travel Channel)

10 to Midnight (1983)

A League of Their Own (1992)

All Is Lost (2013)

American Ninja (1985)

Anger Management (2003)

Art of the Prank (2015)

Assassination (1987)

Avenging Force (1986)

Babel (2006)

Baby Mama’s Club (2010)

Beyond the Sea (2004)

Bloodsport (1988)

Big Driver (2014)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Black Rain (1989)

Bolero (1984)

Brothers (2009)

Burning Blue (2014)

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)

Capote (2005)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Coming Soon (1999)

Cool World (1992)

Cross Bronx (2004)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Down in the Delta (1998)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Evolution (2001)

Excess Baggage (1997)

Flawless (1999)

Frailty (2001)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College (1991)

Green Street Hooligans Underground (2005)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hamlet (1990)

Hercules in New York (1970)

Highway (2012)

Horsemen (2009)

Hot Rod (2007)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

I Spy (2002)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Ironweed (1987)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Liz & Dick (2012)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Love & Death (1975)

Love Story (1970)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

My Boss’s Daughter (2003)

Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

P.O.W. The Escape (1986)

P2 (2007)

Paper Heart (2009)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Pretty Bird (2008)

Primitive (2011)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Secretary (2002)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Show of Force (1990)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Songcatcher (2000)

Spaceballs (1987)

Step into Liquid (2003)

Street Smart (1987)

Subspecies (1991)

Subspecies 2 (1993)

Subspecies 3 (1994)

Subspecies 4 (1998)

Subspecies 5 (2017)

Sunshine Cleaning (2008)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

The Fourth War (1990)

The Future (2011)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid: Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid III (1989)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Presidio (1988)

The Wraith (1987)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Total Recall (1990)

Two Family House (2000)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

War (2007)

Witless Protection (2008)

Words and Pictures (2013)

Zodiac (2007)

Jan. 2

The Bachelor, season 22 premiere (ABC)

Better Late Than Never, season 2 premiere (NBC)

The Wall, season 2 midseason premiere (NBC)

Cruel and Unusual (2017)

Jan. 3

Chicago Med, season 3 midseason premiere (NBC)

LA to Vegas, series premiere (FOX)

Lethal Weapon, season 2 midseason premiere (FOX)

The Mick, season 2 midseason premiere (FOX)

The Game Changer (2017)

Jan. 4

9-1-1, series premiere (FOX)

Chicago P.D., season 5 midseason premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, season 19 midseason premiere (NBC)

Match Game, season 3 premiere (ABC)

The X-Files, season 11 premiere (FOX)

Jan. 5

Chicago Fire, season 6 midseason premiere (NBC)

The Detectorists, complete season 2 (Digital Rights Group)

The Four, series premiere (FOX)

The Good Place, season 2 midseason premiere (NBC)

Great News, season 2 midseason premiere (NBC)

Nashville, season 6 premiere (CMT)

Superstore, season 3 midseason premiere (NBC)

Will & Grace, season 9 midseason premiere (NBC)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Jan. 6

Child Support, series premiere (ABC)

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017)

Jan. 7

Yakuza Apocalypse (2015)

Jan. 8

Bob’s Burgers, season 8 midseason premiere (FOX)

Family Guy, season 15 midseason premiere (FOX)

Ghosted, season 1 midseason premiere (FOX)

The Last Man on Earth, season 4 midseason premiere (FOX)

The Simpsons, season 29 midseason premiere (FOX)

Frank (2014)

Jan. 9

The Brave, season 1 midseason premiere (NBC)

Jan. 10

This Is Us, season 2 midseason premiere (NBC)

Jan. 11

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, complete season 5 (Nickelodeon)

These Final Hours (2013)

Jan. 12

Blindspot, season 3 midseason premiere (NBC)

False Flag, complete season 1 (Keshet)

Homeland, complete season 5 (Showtime)

Jan. 13

Taken, season 2 premiere (NBC)

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2016)

Jan. 15

12 O’Clock Boys (2013)

The Alchemist Cookbook (2016)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Advanced Style (2014)

Afterimage (2016)

Bending Steel (2013)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

Coherence (2013)

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)

Dogs on the Inside (2014)

Meek’s Cutoff (2010)

Polina (2016)

Polytechnique (2009)

The Queen (2006)

Sex Guaranteed (2017)

Soul on a String (2016)

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

Wendy & Lucy (2008)

Jan. 17

The Path, season 3 premiere (Hulu Original)

Jan. 18

Barista (2015)

Jan. 19

Grey’s Anatomy, season 14 midseason premiere (ABC)

How to Get Away with Murder, season 4 midseason premiere (ABC)

Scandal, season 7 midseason premiere (ABC)

My Best Friend (2016)

Jan. 21

School Life (2017)

Jan. 22

The Resident, series premiere (FOX)

Espionage Tonight (2017)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Jan. 24

Detroit (2018)

Jan. 25

Sword of Vengeance (2015)

Jan. 27

Crash Pad (2017)

Jan. 29

Beside Bowie (2017)

Jan. 30

Fear the Walking Dead, complete season 3 (AMC)

Uncle Grandpa, complete season 5 (Cartoon Network)

Jan. 31

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

Leaving Hulu, January 2018

January 31

Alfie (2004)

Amelie (2001)

Barbarella (1968)

Beowulf (2007)

Bound (1996)

Brother Bear (2003)

Celtic Pride (1996)

Chilly Christmas (2012)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Corky Romano (2001)

Dead Man on Campus (1998)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Double Take (2001)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Extract (2009)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

Kazaam (1996)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Man of the House (2005)

Mean Creek (2004)

Men in Black (1997)

Moonlight Mile (2002)

Nixon (1995)

Out Cold (2001)

Outside Providence (1999)

Penelope (2008)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Philadelphia (1993)

Pinocchio (2002)

Pumpkin (2002)

Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Split Decisions (1988)

Summer’s Moon (2009)

Treasure Planet (2002)

Unforgettable (1996)

What’s The Worst That Can Happen (2001)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Amazon Prime

TV



Jan. 1

Doctor Who (Season 10)

The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish (Amazon Original)

Jan. 6

Grimm (Season 6)

Jan. 9

Tennison (Season 1)

Jan. 16

My Mother & Other Strangers



Jan. 19

Just Add Magic (Amazon Original)

Jan. 30

Grantchester (Season 3)

Remember Me

MOVIES

Jan. 1

All is Lost

American Ninja

Assassination

Avenging Force

Babel

Baby Mama’s Club

Black Rain

Brothers

Burning Blue

But I’m a Cheerleader

Capote

Coming Soon

Cool World

Cross Bronx

Dangerous Curves

Drop Dead Sexy

Evolution

Flawless

Freedom Writers

Hamlet

Highway

Horsemen

Hustle & Flow

Invaders from Mars

Love and Death

Love Story

Murphy’s Law

Platoon Leader

Pretty Bird

Primitive

Requiem for a Dream

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Ninja

Revolutionary Road

Richard the Lionheart

Show of Force

Six Degrees of Separation

Step Into Liquid

Street Smart

The Perfect Weapon

The Presidio

The Wraith

Thelma & Louise

Uncommon Valor

Words and Pictures

Zodiac

Jan. 5

The Devil’s Double

Jan. 7

A Ghost Story

Jan. 17

The Midwife

Jan. 31

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

New on Amazon Video

TV

Jan. 23

The Alienist

MOVIES

Jan. 2

Geostorm

New on Amazon Channels

TV

Jan. 7

The CHI Season 1 (Showtime)

Jan. 14

Divorce Season 2 (HBO)

Crashing Season 2 (HBO)

Jan. 15

Victoria Season 2 (PBS Masterpiece)

Detectorists Season 3 (Acorn TV)

Jan. 19

High Maintenance Season 2 (HBO)

Jan. 21

Counterpart Season 1 (STARZ)

Jan. 28

Shameless Season 8 (Showtime)

MOVIES

Jan. 1

Harry Potter Series

Jan. 19

Bill Maher