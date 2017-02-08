UPDATE Manhunt Suspect Captured In Hopkins County

The man who eluded law enforcement Tuesday after a manhunt near Sulphur Bluff was taken into custody shortly before 7am this morning by Hopkins County deputies. Authorities received a tip that John Samuel Maxwell, formerly of Paris, was at a Birthright Convenience Store, and responded to the scene. Maxwell had already left, but deputies tracked him to a residence, and were taking him into custody when he attempted to flee. He was tased and arrested. He’s charged on a warrant for violating his parole, and felony evading.