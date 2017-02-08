Hess-Header Banner
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Header- Mark Patrick
Adkin’s Finance
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
Tri-City Charter
Car-Mart Header
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Wood Air Header
Shumate Banner

UPDATE Manhunt Suspect Captured In Hopkins County

2 hours ago News, Paris News

Wood Air News Sponsor

 

 

mugshot not available
mugshot not yet available

The man who eluded law enforcement Tuesday after a manhunt near Sulphur Bluff was taken into custody shortly before 7am this morning by Hopkins County deputies.  Authorities received a tip that John Samuel Maxwell, formerly of Paris,  was at a Birthright Convenience Store, and responded to the scene.  Maxwell had already left, but deputies tracked him to a residence, and were taking him into custody when he attempted to flee.  He was tased and arrested. He’s charged on a warrant for violating his parole, and felony evading.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     