Sulphur Springs Police identified the victim and the suspect in an early Saturday morning murder. Police responded to a get-together in the 500-block of Pampa Street where an altercation had broken out. Joshua Paul Cowling, 38, of Sulphur Springs, was shot during the altercation and pronounced dead at the scene. Aaron Tyler Crum, 26, of Sulphur Springs, was arrested and charged with murder and is being held on $1-million bond. Texas Rangers are assisting Sulphur Springs PD in the investigation.