UPDATE Sulphur Springs Teen Killed, Teen Suspect In Jail

Gavin Heath Gilbert

Hopkins County Jail

One teen was fatally shot and one is behind bars following an altercation Sunday evening on Hopkins County Road 1185 in the South Liberty Community. Tyrese O’Neal Pryor, who turned 18 on Friday, was transported to Christus-Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs where he was pronounced dead. Gavin Heath Gilbert, 17, was arrested at his home by an HCSO and SSPD SWAT team at about 2:00 Monday morning and has been charged with murder and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bonds total $4 million. Texas Ranger John Vance will assist the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office CID in the investigation.