An Upshur County inmate who became ill at the jail has died. 40 year old Desmond Juwon Woods, who was jailed on a parole violation warrant reportedly became ill in his cell and Camp County EMS was called to the scene. While Woods was being treated, he reportedly coughed up a bag of illegal narcotics and was transported to a Longview hospital where he died. An autopsy has been ordered and Texas Rangers are investigating.