An Upshur County woman has pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine across the street from Gilmer High School and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Ashley Nichole Grubbs, 29, of Gilmer, also used others to help her sell the drugs. She opted to have a jury determine her punishment, and that phase of her trial will begin next Tuesday. The range of punishment she could receive is five to 99 years in prison.