US Army Jazz Ambassadors to Present Free Concert In Mt Pleasant

The internationally acclaimed US Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors of Washington, DC will continue its long tradition of presenting free public performances when it appears at the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College In Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday (Apr 18) at 7:30 pm. The program will feature 100 years of Jazz and will include everything from Dixieland to the Big Band and music of today. Free tickets are available at the Whatley Center Box Office and they will also be available at the door on a first-come-first-served basis.