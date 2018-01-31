Valentine’s Dance At Daingerfield State Park

Valentine’s Dance Set for Saturday (Feb 10) at Daingerfield State Park

Daingerfield, TX— Daingerfield State Park opened to the public in 1938 with park dances being a mainstay of the community. Many families can have a chance encounter at the Daingerfield Dance. The dance tradition was active through the 1960’s centered at the historic Pavilion’s overlooking Little Pine Lake. During 2017, with the support of staff, volunteers and our communities, we brought this tradition back! To continue this success and kick-off the 2018 Dance Season, our Valentine’s Day Dance will be Saturday (Feb 10). Begin at 6:00 pm, pictures will be taken near the fireplace followed by the Dance from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The historic Pavilion will be lighted and decorated, DJ themed love songs for all generations will be playing throughout the evening and the fireplace will be roaring in the background adding the perfect touch to this romantic event. There is free hot chocolate and popcorn provided during the evening. Our hope is we see a lot of those who participated in the Daingerfield Dance from the early years of the park, dance friends from 2017, and new visitors looking for a fun evening!

Entrance fees into the park are $4 for adults and children 12 and under are free. For those Texas residence, 65 and over, entrance fees are $2 with a TPWD Bluebonnet Card. Arrive early and spend the evening rekindling Daingerfield State Park’s dance tradition. For more information, visit our Facebook page or call 903-645-2921.