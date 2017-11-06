The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), in partnership with 28 local workforce development boards and the Texas Veterans Commission, will host 29 statewide veterans hiring fairs on Thursday (Nov 9).

TWC’s sixth annual Hiring Red, White & You! Statewide Hiring Fair is a joint initiative supported by the Office of the Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Medical Center and the Texas Veterans Commission to connect veterans and their spouses in Texas with employers who are seeking veterans’ exceptional skills.

The multi-city event is designed to assist veterans, service members, and their spouses as they seek their next career opportunity. Employers participate at no cost and are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions office for more information. Over the past five years, Hiring Red, White & You! has connected more than 58,000 veterans with over 8,400 employers.

Information on how employers and job seekers can participate in Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring fairs are at www.texasworkforce.org/hrwH. Please note that some locations may have changed since last year. For information on all veteran workforce services available in Texas, visit www.texasworkforce.org/veterans