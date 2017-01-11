Texarkana Veterans Town Hall Meeting

TEXARKANA, ARKANSAS – Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) will host a Town Hall and outreach event on Thursday (Jan 19) from 5:00 until 6:00 pm at the Holiday Inn Arkansas Convention Center, Magnolia Room, 5200 Convention Plaza Drive, Texarkana, Ark., 71854. The Town Hall meeting is an open forum in which hospital leaders will listen to stakeholder’s thoughts, concerns, and ideas.

The meeting is an opportunity to build and strengthen OBVAMC’s commitment to ensuring service members, Veterans, families, and other beneficiaries have a chance to share their experiences both positive and those experiences that can be improved by OBVAMC staff.

VA Outreach services and individual program representatives will also be available to assist Veterans to include VA health care enrollment and eligibility; VA benefits and claims assistance; patient advocate services and more.