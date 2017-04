The woman killed by a former employee in a murder suicide at a Dallas office building had ties to Northeast Texas. The Dallas County medical examiner identified her as 48 year old , who was born in Alba and now lives in Sulphur Springs. She was just recently married and her daughter is a student at Sulphur Springs High School. The gunman was identified as 60 year old Matthew Kempf. Sources say he had learned that he was to be fired later that morning.