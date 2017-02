Police have identified the man killed and the other person injured while repairing a downed power line in Tyler at about 3am Friday morning. 34 year old Wesley Ray Cain of Whitehouse died at ETMC in Tyler, and 42 year old Billy Titsworth of Wills Point was hospitalized in Dallas. The power line was downed because of a motor vehicle accident. The driver involved was arrested and is being held at this time on an immigration hold.