Villines and Harris Named ASC Runners of the Week

Ozarks sophomore Michael Harris and junior Emily Villines of Concordia, Texas earn the ASC Cross Country Runner of the Week awards for week three.

Meets: September 16, 2017

MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Michael Harris, So., Ozarks

University of the Ozarks sophomore Michael Harris (Elkins, Ark. / Elkins HS) finished 20th out of 188 runners at the Rhodes College Invitational with an 8k time of 27:16.9. This run is the second consecutive week Harris has won Runner of the Week honors.

WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Emily Villines, Jr., Concordia Texas

Concordia University Texas junior Emily Villines (Huntsville, Texas / Huntsville HS) won her third consecutive meet of the year with a 5k time of 19:05.68 at the Texas Lutheran Invitational, winning by less than a second. This run is the third Runner of the Week Award for Villines in her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Men’s

The University of Texas at Tyler freshman Matthew Cecotti (Lindale, Texas / Lindale HS) led the Patriots by running a 27:45.4 8k time and placing 31st at the Rhodes College Invitational.

LeTourneau University junior Michael Field (Tega City, S.C. / Fort Mills H.S.) placed 82nd out of 213 runners with an 8k time of 28:29.26 at the Missouri Southern Stampede.

Concordia Texas freshman Alejandro Salazar (Galveston, Texas / Galveston Ball HS) placed 21st with 5k mark of 18:19 at the Texas Lutheran Invitational.

The University of Texas at Dallas junior John Will (Virginia Beach, Va. / Ocean Lakes HS) was the Comets’ top finisher as he placed 32nd out of 188 runners at the Rhodes College Invitational with an 8k time of 27:48.4.

Women’s

UT Tyler senior Rachel Willis (Hallsville, Texas / Hallsville HS) ran a time of 20:25.1 in the 5k Rhodes College Invitational to finish 54th overall to lead the Patriots for the third straight week.

Ozarks junior Hannah Smith (Blue Eye, Mo. / Blue Eye HS) placed 75th on the 5k course at the Rhodes College Invitational, running a 20:57.9.

LeTourneau freshman Kristiana Welch (Mineola, Texas / Mineola HS) recorded a personal-best 5k time of 20:59.85 at the Missouri Southern Stampede, placing 97th out of 213 runners.

UT Dallas senior Lindsey Rayborn (Pocatello, Idaho / Century HS) placed eighth out of 206 runners at the Rhodes College Invitational. She registered a 5k mark of 19:12.2.

Kessler, Dallacasa Earn ASC Women’s Soccer Players of the Week

Kenne Kessler of Hardin-Simmons and Monica Dallacasa of UT Dallas take home the Player of the Week honors for the third week of the season.

Games: September 11-16, 2017

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kenne Kessler, F, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons University junior forward Kenne Kessler (Highland Village, Texas / Marcus HS) scored four goals in the #7 Cowgirls’ 9-0 win over Sul Ross State. It was her second straight hat trick and the fifth of her career. Kessler earns Player of the Week for the second time in her career.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Monica Dallacasa, GK, Jr., UT Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas junior goalkeeper Monica Dallacasa (The Woodlands, Texas / The Woodlands HS) made three saves, with a 0.00 goals against average, 1.000 save percentage and a shutout as the Comets went 2-0 on the week. She made three saves as UTD defeated UT Tyler 1-0 on the road Thursday night. Dallacasa also played in the first half of Saturday’s 6-0 victory at Ozarks to win her fourth career Player of the Week honors.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Louisiana College sophomore forward McKenna Raines (League City, Texas / Clearcreek HS) scored her second goal of the season on a 30-yard shot that hit the upper left corner in Wednesday’s 1-1 double overtime draw with Millsaps.

The University of Texas at Tyler senior forward Caitlyn Mortus (Katy, Texas / Seven Lakes HS) recorded her second multi-goal performance of the season by scoring two goals for the Patriots in their 4-0 win over Howard Payne Saturday.

Sul Ross State University senior midfielder Britney Berumen (El Paso, Texas / Socorro HS) scored the first two goals of the game in the Lobos’ 6-0 victory over McMurry.

Howard Payne University freshman forward Lesly Garcia (Houston, Texas / Dobie HS) scored twice, including the game-winner, an in a 3- victory at Ozarks. Her final goal came with 1:25 left in regulation.

East Texas Baptist University junior forward Chase Swann (Spring, Texas / Spring HS) scored the security goal in a 2-1 victory against Concordia Texas.

Concordia University Texas freshman midfielder Cayla Gonzalez (Austin, Texas / Veritas Academy) scored the Tornados’ lone goal on a penalty kick in a 2-1 loss to East Texas Baptist.

The University of Texas at Dallas junior forward Melissa Fulfer (Arlington, Texas / Martin HS) scored twice and added two assists as the Comets rolled past Ozarks 6-0.

Defensive

Louisiana College junior goalkeeper Haley Clark (Lafayette, La. / St. Thomas More HS) tallied 46 minutes of scoreless action with three saves in her first action since 2015 in Wednesday’s 1-1 tie against Millsaps. She followed with four saves in a 1-0 loss to Belhaven on Saturday. Clark finished with seven saves and 0.68 goals against average.

UT Tyler senior defender Caroline Williams (Frisco, Texas / Wakeland HS) helped the Patriots to a 1-1 performance, allowing one goal on the week. She anchored the defense that didn’t allow a shot in their 4-0 shutout of Howard Payne on Saturday.

Hardin-Simmons senior defender Kirsten Parrish (Grandbury, Texas / Travis Academy) led the #7 Cowgirls to another shutout in the back. She also added an assist and helped limit Sul Ross to just one shot on goal and five total shots in a 9-0 victory.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore defender Kandis Hartdegen (Lewisville, Texas / Lewisville HS) logged 224 minutes on the field as the Cru went 1-0-1 in a pair of double overtime contests. She anchored the defense that allowed only six shots on goal on the week, which included a 2-1 win over LeTourneau and a scoreless draw with East Texas Baptist.

LeTourneau University senior defender Kennedy Keer (Gambrills, Md. / Arundel HS) scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Concordia Texas just 3:08 into the contest. She also anchored the backfield that allowed only two goals in two games.

East Texas Baptist freshman goalkeeper Claire Montondon (Nederland, Texas / Monsignor Kelly Catholic HS) went 1-0-1 on the week, recording the first shutout of her career – a scoreless tie with Mary Hardin-Baylor. She had nine saves in the week with 0.45 goals against average, picking up a 2-1 victory over Concordia Texas.

Cid-Fernandez and Oakley ASC Men’s Soccer Players of the Week

Leandro Cid-Fernandez of UT Tyler and Rob Oakley of Concordia Texas win the Men’s Soccer Players of the Week for the third week of the season.

Games: September 13-16, 2017

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Leandro Cid-Fernandez, MF, Sr., UT-Tyler

The University of Texas at Tyler senior midfielder Leandro Cid-Fernandez (Cordoba, Argentina) matched the Patriot all-time scoring record with 33 goals and after notching both goals in a 2-0 win against UT Dallas and another goal in a 5-0 victory over Howard Payne. Cid-Fernandez has won Offensive Player of the Week four times in his career.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Rob Oakley, GK, So., Concordia Texas

Concordia University Texas sophomore keeper Rob Oakley (Dallas, Texas / Richardson HS) opened conference play with back-to-back shutouts, recording five saves in a pair of victories. He had one save in the Tornados’ 3-0 win at East Texas Baptist, then came up with four in their 1-0 win at LeTourneau. This effort is Oakley’s third Player of the Week award of his career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Louisiana College freshman midfielder Jay Pinto (Sao Paulo, Brazil / Oemar) was able to capitalize on a loose ball in front of the Belhaven keeper in the 40th minute to hit the game-winner in a 2-0 victory over the Blazers.

Concordia Texas senior forward Alejandro Labastida (Austin, Texas / McNeil HS) recorded the Tornados’ first hat trick since 2012 in their 3-0 win over East Texas Baptist. He took five shots in CTX’s 1-0 victory at LeTourneau.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior midfielder Julio Mar (Lake Jackson, Texas / Brazoswood HS) helped the Cru to a 2-0 week, scoring a goal in each contest. He had a goal in the 52nd minute in a 2-0 win against LeTourneau and scored in the 13th minute in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at East Texas Baptist.

Howard Payne University senior Daniel Lemus (Salado, Texas / Salado HS) scored the game-winning goal in the first half in the Yellow Jackets’ 1-0 victory over Ozarks.

The University of Texas at Dallas junior defender Jacob Malone (Denton, Texas / Ryan HS) scored his first career goal off the bench as the Comets’ edged Ozarks 1-0. He scored in the 63rd minute of the game.

Defensive

UT Tyler junior defender Ryan Brinda (Coppell, Texas / Coppell HS) helped the Patriots to a pair of shutout wins, defeating UT Dallas 2-0 and Howard Payne 5-0. UTT limited the Comets to five shots on goal and the Yellow Jackets to one. Brinda and the Patriot defense allowed only ten total shots on the weekend.

Louisiana College senior goalkeeper Nathan Gautreaux (Leesville, La. / Leesville HS) earned his first shutout of the season in the Wildcats’ 2-0 win over Belhaven. He tallied eight saves in the win. In Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to Millsaps, Gautreaux came up with five saves.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior keeper Javier Zaragoza (San Antonio, Texas / Madison HS) earned a pair of road wins last week for the Cru, with a shutout, four saves and 0.50 goals against average.

Howard Payne freshman goalie Andrew Hackney (Bedford, Texas / Euless-Trinity HS) was solid in goal for the Jackets, racking up five saves in a 1-0 shutout against Ozarks.

UT Dallas junior goalkeeper Chase Therrien (Trophy Club, Texas / Byron Nelson HS) logged his second shout of the season as the Comets defeated Ozarks 1-0 on the road. He made five saves in the win. He also had four saves in Thursday’s 2-0 loss at UT Tyler.