Volunteer Fair At Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center

5 hours ago News

 

THe Senior Citizen Center will host a Volunteer Fair on Thursday  from 1 – 3.  Everyone who wants to help the community is invited to attend, and you do NOT have to be a senior citizen to participate.  Organizations looking for vounteers include:

Centric Health Care
Hopkins County Genealogy
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs
Meal A Day/Senior Center
Historical Society  
RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program)
Ark Tex Council of Governments
Shawls of Love
ACTS Of Love Volunteer Group
CANHelp
Sulphur Springs Health & Rehab
Hearts of Life Animal Rescue
Lake Country CASA
Heartland Village Apartments
Legacy Hospice
Terrific Tuesdays
United Health Care
Shadow Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center
Hopkins Place Assisted Living
CIMA Hospice
