Volunteer Fair At Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center

THe Senior Citizen Center will host a Volunteer Fair on Thursday from 1 – 3. Everyone who wants to help the community is invited to attend, and you do NOT have to be a senior citizen to participate. Organizations looking for vounteers include:

Centric Health Care

Hopkins County Genealogy

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs

Meal A Day/Senior Center

Historical Society

RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program)

Ark Tex Council of Governments

Shawls of Love

ACTS Of Love Volunteer Group

CANHelp

Sulphur Springs Health & Rehab

Hearts of Life Animal Rescue

Lake Country CASA

Heartland Village Apartments

Legacy Hospice

Terrific Tuesdays

United Health Care

Shadow Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center

Hopkins Place Assisted Living

CIMA Hospice