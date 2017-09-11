Volunteer Fair At Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center

THe Senior Citizen Center will host a Volunteer Fair on Thursday from 1 – 3. Everyone who wants to help the community is invited to attend, and you do NOT have to be a senior citizen to participate. Organizations looking for vounteers include:
Centric Health Care
Hopkins County Genealogy
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs
Meal A Day/Senior Center
Historical Society
RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program)
Ark Tex Council of Governments
Shawls of Love
ACTS Of Love Volunteer Group
CANHelp
Sulphur Springs Health & Rehab
Hearts of Life Animal Rescue
Lake Country CASA
Heartland Village Apartments
Legacy Hospice
Terrific Tuesdays
United Health Care
Shadow Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center
Hopkins Place Assisted Living
CIMA Hospice