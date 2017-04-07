Volunteers Join Forces in Cleanup

Don’t mess with Texas Trash-Off encourages Texans to help clear Texas roadside litter. The event is Saturday (Apr 8) at various locations. Volunteers from all walks of life will take action to beautify their community by picking up roadside litter.

AUSTIN — The Don’t mess with Texas Trash-Off Saturday (April 8) is the nation’s largest one-day statewide litter cleanup event with multiple localized events happening throughout the month and year. A partnership between TxDOT and Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), the event brings together KTB volunteers and Adopt-a-Highway groups from across the state to clean up roadways and their communities.

The Trash-Off is part of TxDOT’s litter prevention program, which includes Don’t mess with Texas, Adopt-a-Highway and a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful. Volunteers include the members of more than 3,800 Adopt-a-Highway groups and more than 300 KTB communities. Adopt-a-Highway groups are in charge of highway cleanup, while KTB volunteers focus on neighborhoods, city streets and parks.