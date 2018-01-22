VZ County Fatal Crash

Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on VZ CR-3501 in Van Zandt County, two miles west of the city of Wills Point. Preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of a 2017 Dodge Challenger, identified as William Robert-Dwain Brown, 38, of Forney, was traveling north on Van Zandt CR 3523 where it then merged into VZ CR 3501 in a curve in the road. Due to unsafe speed, the driver failed to negotiate the curve, and entered into a side skid, leaving the north side of the road, and continued to travel in a side skid in the grassy area where it struck a tree causing damage to its left side. After striking the first tree, it was propelled into another tree and barbed wire fence, causing damage to its front. The vehicle came to rest facing north in the grassy area north of the roadway. Brown was transported to Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center in Quinlan where he was later pronounced dead by Dr. Michael Corpus. His body was transported to Ingram Funeral Home in Quinlan.