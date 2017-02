Both Justice of the Peace courts in Hopkins County are holding warrant round-ups beginning Saturday February 25 and running through Sunday March 5. Both JP BJ Teer and JP Brad Cummings said they want to help people take care of their outstanding misdemeanors but they must be contacted. They have planned extended office hours from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22 and Friday, February 24 prior to the roundup.