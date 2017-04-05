Tri-City Charter
Wear Blue Friday

3 hours ago News

Go Blue

Last year in Texas, there were 58,644 confirmed victims of child abuse and neglect. That’s a child harmed every nine minutes. It is everyone’s responsibility to protect our children, and you can do your part by raising awareness during National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Change your profile picture to our ribbon all month long and wear blue this Friday, April 7 for Texas #GoBlueDay! Every child has a chance – it’s you!
HASHTAG your photos with #ETCasaGoBlue

