Shumate Banner
Tri-City Charter
cypress basin hospice
Adkin’s Finance
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
Morrell banner
Free Money Check
Hess-Header Banner

Weather 9:15 pm Sunday

4 hours ago News, Paris News

Wx1

Radar 9:15 pm Sunday

Sevier-Howard-Little River-Miller-McCurtain-Red River-Bowie-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-Cass-

Including the cities of De Queen, Nashville, Mineral Springs,
Dierks, Ashdown, Texarkana, Idabel, Broken Bow, Clarksville,
Bogata, Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield,
Lone Star, Naples, Omaha, Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City

The National Weather Services issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Southeast Oklahoma, Extreme Northeast Texas, and Extreme Western Arkansas until 3:00 am Monday

Scattered severe thunderstorms will move east into northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma after 10 pm this evening. Hail to the size of golf balls or larger are possible, very frequent deadly lightning strikes, and high to possibly damaging wind gusts can be expected with the arrival of storms. Also..heavy downpours of rainfall totaling one to near two inches in a short period. This activity may result in ponding of water on roadways and low lying areas.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     