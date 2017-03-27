Weather 9:15 pm Sunday

Radar 9:15 pm Sunday

Sevier-Howard-Little River-Miller-McCurtain-Red River-Bowie-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-Cass-

Including the cities of De Queen, Nashville, Mineral Springs,

Dierks, Ashdown, Texarkana, Idabel, Broken Bow, Clarksville,

Bogata, Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield,

Lone Star, Naples, Omaha, Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

The National Weather Services issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Southeast Oklahoma, Extreme Northeast Texas, and Extreme Western Arkansas until 3:00 am Monday

Scattered severe thunderstorms will move east into northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma after 10 pm this evening. Hail to the size of golf balls or larger are possible, very frequent deadly lightning strikes, and high to possibly damaging wind gusts can be expected with the arrival of storms. Also..heavy downpours of rainfall totaling one to near two inches in a short period. This activity may result in ponding of water on roadways and low lying areas.