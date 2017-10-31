RADAR 1:00 PM Tuesday (Oct 31)

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of South Central Arkansas, Southwest Arkansas, North Central Louisiana, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and Northeast Texas.

Rain and possible isolated embedded thunderstorms will increase in coverage later this afternoon with widespread rainfall expected tonight. There is no organized hazardous weather at this time.

A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible through the end of the work week, as a series of cold fronts and upper-level troughs move across the region. However, there is no organized threat of severe weather anticipated.