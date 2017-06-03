Weather Statement

Radar 10:30 am Saturday

Today and tonight, expect widespread thunderstorms. The greatest coverage is under a flash flood watch, along and

northwest of a line from Comanche to Kaufman to Bonham. Additional rounds of heavy rain will result in flash flooding, especially when significant rainfall has already occurred. The severe threat will remain low, but gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning will accompany the stronger storms.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN

Sunday through Friday

Thunderstorm chances will continue Sunday regionwide. Flooding will remain the primary concern, and the watch may need to be extended in time and expanded to include additional areas.

On Monday, the bulk of the thunderstorms and heavy rain potential is for Central and East Texas. The thunderstorm

chances will taper off from northwest to southeast on Tuesday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation not expected at this time