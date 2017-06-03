Weather Statement

Radar 10:30 am Saturday
Today and tonight, expect widespread thunderstorms. The greatest coverage is under a flash flood watch, along and
northwest of a line from Comanche to Kaufman to Bonham. Additional rounds of heavy rain will result in flash flooding, especially when significant rainfall has already occurred. The severe threat will remain low, but gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning will accompany the stronger storms.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN
Sunday through Friday
Thunderstorm chances will continue Sunday regionwide. Flooding will remain the primary concern, and the watch may need to be extended in time and expanded to include additional areas.
On Monday, the bulk of the thunderstorms and heavy rain potential is for Central and East Texas. The thunderstorm
chances will taper off from northwest to southeast on Tuesday.
SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT
Spotter activation not expected at this time