Weekend Activities Around Paris

Dylan’s Drivers provides a safe and reliable service within Lamar County, Texas, by providing free, non-judgemental, confidential rides to individuals who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation. Their hours of operations are Thursday be from 10:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 pm until 3:00 am. Call 903.905.4959

—

Adopt a pet today- give a dog or cat a forever home! Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco on Saturdays. And if you have a pet, have them spayed or neutered.

—

Elks Lodge has a Veterans Breakfast the third Saturday of the month at the Lodge. (9/16)

—

Farmers and Artisan Market – Market Square Paris Saturday 8:00 am until 1:00 pm

—

Habitat For Humanity – 9th Annual Red Neck Golf Tournament is Saturday (Sep 16) at Pine Ridge Golf Course. 903-783-0599 parishabitat@suddenlinkmail.com

—

Dylan’s Drivers Rides for a Reason Saturday (Sep 16) from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm at the Love Civic Center Pavilion. It is the sixth annual fundraiser event for Dylan’s Drivers. Events include Hamburger Cook-off, 5K Run/Walk, Kickball, Softball and Cornhole Tournaments, Live/Silent Auction, Live Entertainment, Car Show, Kid Zone, Gun Raffle, 50/50 Tickets, Pet Adoptables, something for the entire family. To sign up for the competitions call Steve Wilson 903-905-4959 or email steve@dylansdrivers.org.

—

Paris Market Vendors and downtown eateries are pleased to bring the first Farm to Table event to the Market Square on Saturday (Sep 16) at 7:00 pm.



An evening of fine dining downtown with a local vibe. Music, fun, friends in Paris, Texas. Limited to 100 tickets: $60 per person. This is a fundraiser for improvements to the Market Square. Your support is appreciated.

to purchase tickets go to www.Marketsquareparistexas.com

—