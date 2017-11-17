Weekend Events Around Paris

Tickets are now on sale for North Lamar High School Theatre Department’s production of “Big Fish.” Show dates and times are November 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 pm and November 19 at 2:30 pm. All performances will be at the NLHS Auditorium. Tickets to Big Fish may be purchased by contacting Terry Price at 903.737.2003 x 1031 or tprice@northlamar.net or Launa Doyal at ldoyal@northlamar.net. Reserved ticket prices are $15 or $20 each and general admission are $10 each.

FFA and 4-H members from Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma will show their livestock Saturday at the Red River Valley Fall Classic on Saturday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. The showing begins at 10:00 am. Thirty-eight belt buckles will be awarded in separate rings, one for cattle and the other for sheep and goats.

Christmas in Paris is tomorrow from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm at Love Civic Center. It’s a traditional Christmas Bazaar hosted by Boy Scout Troop 2, chartered by Calvary United Methodist Church. No fee is required for entry into the building for the event. However, donations for Toys For Tots are encouraged.