Weekend Happenings Around Paris

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. In honor of the children who were served by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris in 2016, we will be holding our 5th Annual Hope Floats Balloon Release Friday, April 28th at 10:30 at Bywaters Park, Paris, TX. Ms. Carter’s Gifted and Talented Class from Higgins Elementary will be our special guests and will be presenting their “Blanket Buddies” donations. Please join us for the special event.

There will be a BBQ in Roxton Saturday April 29th at the Roxton Fine Arts building. It’s sponsored by Roxton Ex-Students and proceeds go to the 4th of July fireworks. Dinner begins at 5pm. There’ll be music by 2 Rivers Band, a silent auction plus a chance to win a new TV or VISA gift card. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

The 7th Annual Hooked on Hope Fishing Tournament anchored by Texas Oncology at Pat Mayse Lake is coming Up on Saturday April 29th. You can sign up at Brannan’s Bass Shop in Powderly…..There will be big cash Prizes and the entry fee is $50.00 for individuals or teams of 2, and $20.00 for Jr Anglers…..Catch some fish, win some money, and have a great time raising money to fight Cancer!

The 3rd Annual North Lamar National Honor Society Scholarship Color Run has been rescheduled from Saturday, April 29 to Saturday, May 13 due to the forecast of rain. The event will take place at North Lamar High School and will include a 5K and a 1 Mile Kids’ Fun Run.

