Weekend Happenings Around Paris

Dylan’s Drivers provides a safe and reliable service within Lamar County, Texas, by providing free, non-judgemental, confidential rides to individuals who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation. Their hours of operations are Thursday be from 10:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 pm until 3:00 am. Call 903.905.4959

Adopt a pet today- give a dog or cat a forever home! Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco on Saturdays. And if you have a pet, have them spayed or neutered.

Elks Lodge has a Veterans Breakfast the third Saturday of the month at the Lodge. (6/17)

The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial committee are raffling off another classic car. This time it’s a fully restored 1957 Chevy 4 door hardtop! It will be given away at the Classic Car Show June 10th. Tickets are $15 each or 2 for $25! They’re on the corner or Lamar @ Collegiate (most days) and at area events.

Farmers and Artisan Market – Market Square Paris Saturday 8am – 1pm

The Paris Municipal Band, a tradition since 1926, announces it’s 2017 season with shows on June 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th and July 14th at Bywaters Parks starting each evening at 8:30. As always they will also perform July 3rd at the fireworks show at Noyes Stadium.

On June 10th, the public is invited to the Maxey House for a day of art from 12-4 p.m. Visitors can spend time inside the house sketching, drawing, or photographing their favorite artifact or room, for more info call 903-785-5716.

Saturday June 10th it’s the Red River Valley Veterans Car Show from 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Registration opens at 8:00 AM and closes at 9:30 AM on the North entrance of the Love Civic Center. 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM is judging with Trophies being given out starting at 2:00 PM. Admission is FREE!

Hugo Parkinson Support Group Meeting Sat. June 10 At 2 Pm Hugo Health & Rehabilitation Center 1001 Heritage Way (Bypass 70 East) Hugo, Ok . The Program will be: Shane Halcomb From: Shane Physical Therapy. Everyone Is Welcome. Refreshments Will Be Served.

Saturday June 10th the Bluffs VFD is having a BBQ lunch. Starts at noon. $5.00 for adults, $3.00 for kids 10 and under. Plate includes BBQ, dessert and beverage.