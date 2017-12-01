Weekend Sulphur Springs Christmas Activities

The Northeast Texas Choral Society, now celebrating its 20th season is hosting its Annual Christmas Concert this weekend. The performances are Saturday at 7:00 pm and Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm at the Sulphur Springs High School Auditorium. Selections were chosen by Director Carol Allen, and represent the full spectrum of Christmas music, and the most popular Christmas songs during the choral society’s 20-year history.

The Hopkins County Historical Society presents ‘Christmas in the Park’ Saturday from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm. Admission is $3.00, and children under seven are free. Visit with Santa, see the light displays, listen to live music, enjoy hot cocoa, old-fashioned cider, coffee, and cookies, and begin your Christmas shopping in the Country Store.

The Sulphur Springs Lion’s Club is hosting the Tenth Annual Christmas Parade tonight at 6:30 pm. The parade begins at Buford Park and goes East on Connally Street to the square. It turns left onto Church Street and left on Houston Street to end on League Street by the park. Line-up begins at 3:00 pm.

CASA is hosting their annual Cookie Walk benefit this morning from 9:00 am until noon at First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs. Cookies are sold for $5.00 a pound.

Boy Scout Troop 69 of Sulphur Springs is hosting a Pancake Breakfast Saturday from 6:00 am until 12:00 noon at First United Methodist Church. Adult tickets are $7 and tickets for children under age 12 are $5. The breakfast is all-you-can-eat and the menu includes pancakes, bacon, sausage, and beverages. Tickets are available at the door.

The Hopkins County Blue Santa Organization, sponsored by the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Association and the Sulphur Springs Law Enforcement Association, will hold their major toy drive Monday and Tuesday at Lowes in Sulphur Springs. Everyone is encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy, or donation by cash or check to the location to help needy families in our community. We’ll be broadcasting live throughout the event.