Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Jan. 8-14, 2017

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

US 59 – From FM 2148 to Sulphur River Bridge, repairing concrete pavement. Various lane closures.

Cass County

SH 77 – From FM 251 to FM 1841 in Atlanta, widening the highway.

FM 125 – Louisiana State Line to SH 43, adding safety features.

Harrison County

IH 20 Eastbound – From Gregg County Line to SH 43, repairing pavement. Various lane closures expect delays.

US 59 – At Loop 390, reconstructing intersection for concrete pavement. Traffic restricted to one lane each direction.

FM 450 – At IH 20 south of Hallsville, widening bridge and approaches.

US 59 – From FM 1186 to Panola County Line, replacing guardrail on bridges.

Marion County

US 59 – At railroad overpass north of SH 49, repairing concrete approaches. Traffic restricted to one lane each direction.

SH 43 – At Big Cypress Creek, replacing steel grating on the bridge. Traffic restricted controlled by traffic signal.

Morris County

IH 30 – From Titus County Line to Bowie County Line, repairing pavement and installing new guard rails. Various lane closures.

Panola County

SH 149 – at SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

Titus County

IH 30 – From Franklin County Line to Morris County Line, repairing pavement and installing new guard rails. Various lane closures.

Upshur County

SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening the roadway.