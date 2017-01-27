Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District
For Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2017
Bowie County
US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.
US 59 – From FM 989 to Loop 151, repairing concrete pavement. Various lane closures.
Cass County
SH 77 – From FM 251 to FM 1841 in Atlanta, widening the highway.
FM 125 – Louisiana State Line to SH 43, adding safety features.
Harrison County
IH 20 Eastbound – From Gregg County Line to SH 43, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.
US 59 – At Loop 390, reconstructing intersection for concrete pavement. Traffic restricted to one lane each direction.
FM 450 – At IH 20 south of Hallsville, widening bridge and approaches.
US 59 – From FM 1186 to Panola County Line, replacing guardrail on bridges.
Marion County
US 59 – At railroad overpass north of SH 49, repairing concrete approaches. Traffic restricted to one lane each direction.
SH 43 – At Big Cypress Creek, replacing steel grating on the bridge. All traffic restricted on one lane that will be controlled by traffic signal.
Morris County
IH 30 – From Titus County Line to Bowie County Line, repairing pavement and installing new guard rails. Various lane closures.
Panola County
SH 149 – at SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.
Titus County
IH 30 – From Franklin County Line to Morris County Line, repairing pavement and installing new guard rails. Various lane closures.
Upshur County
SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening roadway.