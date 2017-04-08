Weekly Roadwork Report



TxDOT Atlanta District

For April 9-15, 2017

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

Cass County

SH 77 – From FM 251 to FM 1841 in Atlanta, widening the highway.

FM 2888 – From FM 250 to SH 77, widening the highway.

Harrison County

IH 20 Westbound – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.

US 59 – North of Loop 390, installing cable barrier. Daytime lane closures.

US 59 – From FM 1186 to Panola County Line, replacing guardrail on bridges.

FM 450 – From IH 20 to FM 968, widening roadway. Daytime lane closures.

Marion County

US 59 – At railroad overpass in Jefferson, installing a metal beam guard rail. Traffic restricted to one lane each direction.

Morris County

IH 30 – From Titus County Line to Bowie County Line, repairing pavement and installing new guard rails. Various lane closures.

Panola County

SH 149 – at SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

FM 123 – from US 79 to Louisiana State Line, repairing pavement and resurfacing. Various lane closures.

FM 31 – US 79 to FM 123, widening the highway. Road closed to through-traffic.

Upshur County

SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening roadway.