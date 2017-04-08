Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District
For April 9-15, 2017
Bowie County
US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.
Cass County
SH 77 – From FM 251 to FM 1841 in Atlanta, widening the highway.
FM 2888 – From FM 250 to SH 77, widening the highway.
Harrison County
IH 20 Westbound – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.
US 59 – North of Loop 390, installing cable barrier. Daytime lane closures.
US 59 – From FM 1186 to Panola County Line, replacing guardrail on bridges.
FM 450 – From IH 20 to FM 968, widening roadway. Daytime lane closures.
Marion County
US 59 – At railroad overpass in Jefferson, installing a metal beam guard rail. Traffic restricted to one lane each direction.
Morris County
IH 30 – From Titus County Line to Bowie County Line, repairing pavement and installing new guard rails. Various lane closures.
Panola County
SH 149 – at SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.
FM 123 – from US 79 to Louisiana State Line, repairing pavement and resurfacing. Various lane closures.
FM 31 – US 79 to FM 123, widening the highway. Road closed to through-traffic.
Upshur County
SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening roadway.