Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District
For June 11-17, 2017
Bowie County
US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.
FM 3378 – From US 82 to FM 992, widening the highway.
FM 1297 – From FM 2878 to FM 559, widening the highway.
Cass County
FM 2888 – From FM 250 to SH 77, widening the highway.
SH 49 – From SH 11 to SH 155, seal coating the highway.
FM 2612 – From FM 250 to SH 11, seal coating the highway.
SH 11 – From FM 161 to FM 2612, seal coating the highway.
Harrison County
IH 20 Westbound – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.
IH 20 – From FM 31 to 0.5 mile west of US 80, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.
FM 450 – From IH 20 to FM 968, widening roadway. Daytime lane closures.
Panola County
SH 149 – at SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.
FM 123 – from US 79 to FM 31, repairing pavement and resurfacing. Various lane closures.
FM 31 – US 79 to FM 123, widening the highway. Road closed to through-traffic.
Upshur County
SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening the roadway.
SH 154 – From US 271 to FM 1650, seal coating the highway.