Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For June 25 – July 1, 2017

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

US 259 – From US 82 to FM 44, adding shoulders.

FM 3378 – From US 82 to FM 992, widening the highway.

FM 1297 – From FM 2878 to FM 559, expanding the highway.

Cass County

FM 2888 – From FM 250 to SH 77, widening the highway.

US 59 – FM 2328 West to 3.9 miles south of FM 2328 West, seal coating highway

Harrison County

IH 20 Westbound – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.

IH 20 – From FM 31 to 0.5 mile west of US 80, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.

FM 450 – From IH 20 to FM 968, widening roadway. Daytime lane closures.

FM 2625 – From FM 31 to FM 9, widening roadway. Daytime lane closures.

Panola County

SH 149 – at SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

FM 123 – from US 79 to FM 31, repairing pavement and resurfacing. Various lane closures.

FM 31 – US 79 to FM 123, widening the highway. Various lane closures.

Upshur County

SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening roadway.