Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District
For June 25 – July 1, 2017
Bowie County
US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.
US 259 – From US 82 to FM 44, adding shoulders.
FM 3378 – From US 82 to FM 992, widening the highway.
FM 1297 – From FM 2878 to FM 559, expanding the highway.
Cass County
FM 2888 – From FM 250 to SH 77, widening the highway.
US 59 – FM 2328 West to 3.9 miles south of FM 2328 West, seal coating highway
Harrison County
IH 20 Westbound – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.
IH 20 – From FM 31 to 0.5 mile west of US 80, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.
FM 450 – From IH 20 to FM 968, widening roadway. Daytime lane closures.
FM 2625 – From FM 31 to FM 9, widening roadway. Daytime lane closures.
Panola County
SH 149 – at SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.
FM 123 – from US 79 to FM 31, repairing pavement and resurfacing. Various lane closures.
FM 31 – US 79 to FM 123, widening the highway. Various lane closures.
Upshur County
SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening roadway.