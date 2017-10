Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Oct. 15-21, 2017

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

US 259 – From US 82 to FM 44, adding shoulders.

FM 1297 – From FM 2878 to FM 559, widening the highway.

US 82—From I-369 to US 67, resurfacing the highway

Cass County

FM 2888 – From FM 250 to SH 77, widening the highway.

Harrison County

I-20 Westbound – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.

I-20 – From FM 31 to 0.5 mile west of US 80, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.

US 59 – From I-20 to FM 968, resurfacing the roadway.

FM 1997 – In front of ETBU, adding a sidewalk.

FM 2625 – From SH 43 to 0.5 mile west, constructing an overpass for haul road.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

Titus County

US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing an overpass at FM 3417.

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening roadway.

SH 300 – From 3.0 miles north of FM 726 to FM 3358 South, upgrading bridge rails and resurfacing the roadway.