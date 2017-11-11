Weekly Roadwork Report



TxDOT Atlanta District

For Nov. 12-18, 2017

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

US 259 – From US 82 to FM 44, adding shoulders.

FM 1297 – From FM 2878 to FM 559, widening the highway.

Harrison County

I-20 Westbound – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.

I-20 – From FM 31 to 0.5 mile west of US 80, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.

FM 1997 – In front of ETBU, adding a sidewalk.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

Titus County

US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing an overpass at FM 3417.

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening roadway.

SH 154 – 1.2 miles east of FM 1002 between Rhonesboro and Harmony schools, replacing culverts underneath the highway. Road closed to through traffic at the construction site. Traffic detoured onto FM 1002, FM 49 and FM 1795.