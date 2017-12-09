Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District
For Dec. 10-16, 2017
Bowie County
US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.
US 259 – From US 82 to FM 44, adding shoulders.
FM 1297 – From FM 2878 to FM 559, widening the highway.
Harrison County
I-20 Westbound – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.
I-20 – From FM 31 to 0.5 mile west of US 80, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.
FM 1997 – In front of ETBU, adding a sidewalk.
Panola County
SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.
Titus County
US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing an overpass at FM 3417.
US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.
Upshur County
SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening the roadway.