Weekly Roadwork Report

Mount Pleasant News News
Clint Cooper

TxDOT Atlanta District
For Jan. 14-20, 2018

Bowie County
US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.
US 259 – From US 82 to FM 44, adding shoulders.
FM 1297 – From FM 2878 to FM 559, widening the highway.

Harrison County
I-20 Westbound – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.
I-20 – From FM 31 to 0.5 mile west of US 80, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.
FM 1997 – In front of ETBU, adding a sidewalk.
FM 2625 – From SH 43 to 0.5 mile west, constructing mine haul road overpass.
US 59 – at SH 43 South (Pinecrest Avenue) in Marshall, repairing concrete pavement.
US 80 – From Loop 281 in Longview to Veterans Avenue, upgrading the guardrail.

Panola County
SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

Titus County
US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing an overpass at FM 3417.
US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County
SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening roadway.
SH 155 – From FM 1002 to US 259, upgrading the guardrail.

