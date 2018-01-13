Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Jan. 14-20, 2018

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

US 259 – From US 82 to FM 44, adding shoulders.

FM 1297 – From FM 2878 to FM 559, widening the highway.

Harrison County

I-20 Westbound – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.

I-20 – From FM 31 to 0.5 mile west of US 80, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.

FM 1997 – In front of ETBU, adding a sidewalk.

FM 2625 – From SH 43 to 0.5 mile west, constructing mine haul road overpass.

US 59 – at SH 43 South (Pinecrest Avenue) in Marshall, repairing concrete pavement.

US 80 – From Loop 281 in Longview to Veterans Avenue, upgrading the guardrail.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

Titus County

US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing an overpass at FM 3417.

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening roadway.

SH 155 – From FM 1002 to US 259, upgrading the guardrail.