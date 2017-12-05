We’re Getting A Meteor Shower

One of the Best Meteor Showers of the Year Peaks Next Week

Hubble Scientists Reveal a New Holiday Image and Share Their Favorite Skywatching Tips

One of the best meteor showers of the year peaks on Wednesday (Dec 13), and amidst the shooting stars, you can see the very astronomical object that sparkles and shines in this year’s Hubble Space Telescope holiday image.

Spectators of the Geminid meteor shower can expect to see up to 120 meteors per hour shoot across the night sky. These bright streaks of light will appear when tiny remnants from an asteroid named 3200 Phaethon interact with Earth’s atmosphere. Most meteor showers are the result of comet remnants, so the Geminid’s are unique because they originate from an asteroid.

Join Hubble scientists from 6:00-11:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Dec. 13 as they share their tips and tricks for meteor shower-watching and stargazing this holiday season. They’ll also reveal Hubble’s festive new image. We can do radio interviews via landline, ISDN, tape sync or Skype.

This year Hubble is releasing an exclusive holiday image that features a genuinely stunning cosmic object. Even though it’s tens of thousands of light-years away, it can still be seen from the ground using just a pair of binoculars or a small backyard telescope. It is best viewed under a winter sky, and better yet, during next week’s meteor shower.

