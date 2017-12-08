What National Day Is today?

Today is Lost & Found Day.

The TSA created this day to raise awareness about their lost and found room at airports across the country. Can you guess the most common items passengers leave on airplanes?

If you’ve ever left a book or cell phone on a plane, you’re not alone. According to a recent survey by Skyscanner.com, here are the ten most common items left on planes.

A report in the Times of India says one in three flyers have left something worth $100 on a plane. Here are the most common items people forget when they disembark a plane

#1.) Books: 18%

#2.) Cell phones: 9%

#3.) Magazines or newspapers: 8%

#4.) Clothing: 8%

#5.) Glasses or sunglasses: 8%

#6.) Headphones: 6%

#7.) Passports or other identification: 5%

#8.) Cameras: 3%

#9.) iPads: 3%

#10.) Food: 3%