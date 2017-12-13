What National Day Is Today?

Today is Hot Cocoa Day!

It’s believed that the first chocolate beverage dates back more than 2000 years.

A restaurant in NYC once served a $25-thousand cup of hot chocolate.

What’s in this decadent drink?

What would you do with $25,000? Buy a new Toyota Camry? Pay for six months at Harvard? Instead, how about some fancy chocolate?

The people at the Serendipity 3 restaurant on East 60th Street announced today that they would offer a $25,000 dessert called the Frrrozen Haute Chocolate. The item is a high-end version of the venerable restaurant’s Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. It was declared the world’s most expensive dessert today by Guinness World Records, joining the august ranks of publicity-stunt items like the Most Expensive Pie ($14,260), Most Expensive Cocktail ($1,431) and the Most Expensive Frittata ($1,000).

Joe Calderone, a spokesman for the Midtown restaurant, said the dessert is a mix of cocoas and milk frozen to a slushy-like consistency. But it does not stop there. Five grams of 24-carat gold is mixed in, and then they top the chocolate with whipped cream and, what else? — More gold. No ordinary cherry tops this dessert sundae. Instead, they garnish it with La Madeline au Truffe.

They serve the whole mass in a goblet surrounded with a crown made, of course, of gold. And diamonds. If that is not enough, the spoon is gold, too.

The restaurant, which started to offer the item today, has not yet sold one, Mr. Calderone said. He said the lead time for an order is two weeks.

“They create everything for the order,” he explained. “The truffle has to be flown in from France; we order the cocoas from around the world; we have the gold flown in from Switzerland, so it takes time to put it together.”