WHAT NATIONAL DAY IS TODAY?

This day was created by marketers in 2005 to persuade people to shop online. Cyber Monday 2017 may see sales as high as $6.6 billion, a 16.5% growth from last year.

Cyber Monday is forecast to be the most significant online shopping day in U.S. history. Not shabby for a made-up holiday that has its roots in the painful slowness of dial-up modems.

This year, Americans are expected to spend $6.6 billion online the Monday following Thanksgiving vs. $5 billion online on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics. That’s despite ubiquitous smartphones and broadband, and plenty of online deals.

