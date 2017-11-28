What National Day Is Today?

Today is Giving Tuesday.

This generosity movement is designed to refocus consumers on the reason for the season.

In what year was the first Giving Tuesday celebrated?

Giving Tuesday, often stylized as #GivingTuesday for purposes of hashtag activism, refers to the Tuesday after U.S. Thanksgiving in the United States. It is a movement to create an international day of giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season. Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation as a response to commercialization and consumerism in the post-Thanksgiving season (Black Friday and Cyber Monday).