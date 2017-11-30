National Computer Security Day

Today is Computer Security Day.

You can celebrate by changing your passwords. Can you guess the world’s worst passwords? Are any of ones you’re using on this list?

With hackers and cyber-crime forever on the rise, its no longer really ‘optional’ to use specific safety measures to ensure that your data stays safe. Right the way from encrypting files to simple things like passwords, it’s all vital to protecting whats virtually precious.

While surfing the web (I know, I bet you haven’t heard that term in years) earlier today, I came across a list of the worst passwords of 2016. Tempted by the hilarity of topic, I decided to click through. To my amazement, it appears that for the last six years in a row, ‘123456’ and ‘password’ have been the worlds worst passwords by a country mile, securing the top spots. Closely followed by ‘12345’ and ‘12345678.’ I guess in some respects; people are reluctant to believe that their data is secure as long as they are safe and sensible online. Then again, most of these people are in the mindset of ‘its never happened to me before, its fine.’ According to studies, it appears that up to 10% of us or still using at least one password from the list below, with a worrying 4% of us still using the worlds worst password – the dreaded ‘123456.’

On top of this, it is imperative to outline the fact that altering a simple word by just one character (like number 18 on the list) will only hold a hacker back from the inevitable by about 4-5 minutes, sometimes if that.

The List of Shame:

123456

password

12345

12345678

football

qwerty

1234567890

1234567

Princess

1234

login

welcome

Solo

abc123

admin

121212

flower

passw0rd

dragon

sunshine

master

Hottie

loveme

zaq1zaq1

password1

Top tips for secure passwords:

Although you’ve probably heard these tips a hundred times, they aren’t floating around the internet for no reason. Make sure you use a mixture of upper and lower case characters, number and special characters. Try making your password eight characters long, at least.

Avoid using the same credentials for different websites, as this will give hackers the last foot in the door for robbing you blind online.

Dashlane is an excellent tool for storing passwords that are hard to remember, allowing you to access all of them at once. All you require is one password to log in (strongly advised that you have an extremely secure password for Dashlane). Dashlane does not hold a password recovery service, so hackers cannot steal other credentials to access it.

If you want to find out more about Dashlane and how it can benefit your business, try https://www.dashlane.com/